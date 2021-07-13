Emirates flights from South Africa remain suspended till July 15
Dubai-based airline Emirates has announced that flights to and from South Africa remain suspended until July 15
On its website, the airline said the extension is in line with government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from South Africa and Nigeria into the UAE.
"Only one daily passenger flight to Johannesburg will operate as EK763. However, outbound passenger services on EK764 remain suspended," it announced.
"Customers who have been to or connected through South Africa or Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai."
The airline has also extended the suspension on inbound passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the UAE until at least July 21, www.khaleejtimes.com reported.
Previously, Emirates announced that South African flights would be suspended until July 6.
As international airlines slowly start operating in the country, Delta Airlines is set to make a return from August 1.
The airline will operate three flights a week between Atlanta and Johannesburg on board the Airbus A350-900.
The Atlanta-Johannesburg flight will depart on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, at 7pm. The Johannesburg-Atlanta flight depart on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, at 10.55pm.
The airline will also restore service to its pre-Covid markets in Africa, including Ghana, Senegal and Nigeria.
Delta’s flights to Johannesburg will operate in partnership with Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic. Passengers can also travel to South Africa via Delta’s European hubs in Paris and Amsterdam.