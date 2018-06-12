There will be 10 daily flights between Dubai in 3 different London airports including Stansted. Picture: Emirates.

Emirates will have 10 daily flights between Dubai in 3 different London airports, it revealed in a statement. Stansted joined Gatwick and Heathrow Airport on Friday and to mark the milestone, a special event was held by the airline. The aircraft deployed on the route is Emirates’ new three-class Boeing 777-300ER that features a state-of-the-art, fully-enclosed private suites in First Class, and refreshed Business and Economy Class cabins. To celebrate the airline’s arrival to the airport,

Hubert Frach, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations West, said they decided to add Stansted to their network after seeing an opportunity to connect the local community to some of the world’s most popular leisure and business destinations.

“The new service offers travellers into and out of the greater London area, more flexibility and convenience when planning their travel with Emirates, as they now have the choice of 10 flights a day across three airports,” he added.

The new gateway is the seventh UK airport that Emirates operates out of in the UK; with Edinburgh to follow in October. Other locations include London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester and Glasgow.

The new service will also provide a further boost to our long haul ambitions and ultimately save local passengers valuable time and money that is associated with flying from other airports across London.



