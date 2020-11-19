Emirates rated as safest airline in the world in response to Covid-19 pandemic

Emirates has been rated the safest airline in the world in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic according to the Safe Travel Barometer.

The airline topped the ranks with a ‘Safe Travel Score’ of 4.4 out of 5.0 among more than 230 airlines evaluated worldwide.

The score is based on an independent audit of 26 health and safety parameters evaluating safety protocols, traveller convenience and service excellence announced by airlines.

Safe Travel Barometer is the world’s most comprehensive solution to monitor and benchmark supplier initiatives in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry for the post-Covid world.

Its rating mechanism considers safety measures and hygiene standards across all touchpoints of a traveller’s journey.