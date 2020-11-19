Emirates rated as safest airline in the world in response to Covid-19 pandemic
Emirates has been rated the safest airline in the world in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic according to the Safe Travel Barometer.
The airline topped the ranks with a ‘Safe Travel Score’ of 4.4 out of 5.0 among more than 230 airlines evaluated worldwide.
The score is based on an independent audit of 26 health and safety parameters evaluating safety protocols, traveller convenience and service excellence announced by airlines.
Safe Travel Barometer is the world’s most comprehensive solution to monitor and benchmark supplier initiatives in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry for the post-Covid world.
Its rating mechanism considers safety measures and hygiene standards across all touchpoints of a traveller’s journey.
Precautions the airline have put in place include the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits, protective barriers at check-in desks and immigration counters, personal protective equipment and new safety protocols for cabin crew and airport employees in customer facing roles, and elevated aircraft cleaning procedures including the frequent cleaning and disinfecting of aircraft lavatories every 45 minutes during flights, amongst many other measures.
The Safe Travel Barometer was launched in 2020 to monitor global traveller health and safety measures, traveller convenience initiatives and overall traveller experience which influences traveller’s decision-making and the actual journey in the new normal.
The Safe Travel Score is an industry-first Covid-19 rating initiative, created in the wake of recovery from the pandemic.
Safe Travel Barometer is a B2B solution by Safe Travel Technologies, an independent subsidiary of VIDEC, a travel industry advisory and consulting firm.