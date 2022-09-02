Emirates suspends Nigeria flights for 10 days

Emirates has suspended flights to and from Nigeria for 10 days, from yesterday. The Dubai-based airline says it has not been able to repatriate funds from the country.

The last Emirates flight left Lagos on Wednesday, August 31. The airline says affected passengers can make alternative travel arrangements or cancel their plans. Before the suspension, the airline had reduced its flights in Nigeria from 11 to seven per week. It had earlier indicated it would stop flights from September 1 “to limit further losses and impact on our operation cost”. The airline said the government owes it $85 million it made from ticket sales.

Last week, the Central Bank of Nigeria released $265 million to airlines operating in the country to prevent a crisis in the aviation sector. The shortage of the dollar has made it difficult for the bank to settle the debt. British Airways too, has reduced its flights over failure to recover funds.

