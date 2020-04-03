Emirates to fly first passenger flights from April 6

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Emirates has received approvals to carry passengers on certain flights from Monday, April 6. The airline said in a statement that initial flights will commence from Dubai to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Brussels and Zurich, with four flights a week to London Heathrow, and three flights a week to the other cities. Operating from Dubai International airport Terminal 2 until further notice, these flights will only carry outbound passengers from the UAE. Emirates will also carry belly-hold cargo in both directions, supporting trade and communities with the transport of essential goods. Emirates will operate its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on these route in Business and Economy class. For health and safety reasons, Emirates will operate a modified inflight service programme on these flights. Magazines and other print reading material will not be available. Food and beverages will be offered, but packaging and presentation will be modified to reduce contact during meal service.

Emirates’ Lounge and Chauffeur Drive services will be temporarily unavailable during this period. All Emirates aircraft will go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai, after each journey.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group said these initial passenger services welcomed by our customers seeking to return home to their countries and families.

“The passenger services is limited to travellers who meet the entry requirements set by the destination countries.

“While we hope to resume full operations as soon as possible, we acknowledge the challenges faced by many cities in dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak. Our network can only be restored with the easing of travel restrictions, and we maintain close contact with all authorities for the latest updates. We are working closely with the authorities to resume our services, keeping in mind the safety and wellbeing of our crew and customers at every step of the journey. We continuously review the situation and will announce any additional services as they become available,” said Al Maktoum.

He thanked the UAE government and Emirates partners for their support in ensuring the smooth operation of our flights.

Flights can be booked by eligible passengers on www.emirates.com.