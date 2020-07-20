Emirates to resume flights to Addis Ababa, Guangzhou, Oslo and Tehran

Emirates is slowly resuming flights amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The airline announced it resumed flights to Tehran from July 17. This week the airline will resume flights to Guangzhou from July 25. in August, the airline will resume flying to Addis Ababa from August 1, and Oslo from August 4.

This will take the airline’s passenger network to 62 destinations in August. All flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER.

Customers from across Emirates’ network can now to travel to Dubai as the city has reopened for business and leisure visitors with new air travel protocols that safeguard the health and safety of visitors and communities.

IOL Travel reported last week that the airline will fly to 58 cities by mid-August, including 20 points in Europe and 24 points in the Asia Pacific.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer said the airline had seen an uptick in customer interest and demand since the announcement of Dubai’s reopening.