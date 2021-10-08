Emirates to resume flights to London Gatwick from December

The airline said it would have a daily flight operated by a Boeing 777 aircraft, across the first, business and economy classes.

In addition, it aims to restore Emirates’ United Kingdom operations to six gateways, alongside the six times daily A380 London Heathrow service; double daily A380 flights to Manchester, ten weekly service to Birmingham, daily service to Glasgow, and four weekly service to Newcastle. By the end of December, the airline will offer 84 weekly flights to the UK.

Emirates’ chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim said with the UK simplifying travel and accepting international vaccination certificates, the airline had seen “a surge in demand as people have been a lot more confident in booking trips for the coming months”.

The head of airline relations at Gatwick Airport, Stephen King, said Emirates had been a popular airline for passengers.