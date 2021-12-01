Emirates to resume flights to South Africa, but there is one catch

Emirates has announced that it will operate passenger flights four times a week into Johannesburg from December 1 to 31, 2021. But there is one catch: the airline will not transport outbound passengers from Johannesburg, due to current travel restrictions. Emirates has temporarily suspended passenger operations to and from Durban and Cape Town.

Emirates suspended flights to and from South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia on November 27 after news broke that South Africa had detected a new variant of the Covid-19 virus, Omicron. "Until further notice, Emirates is temporarily suspending passenger operations to and from South Africa (Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town), Zimbabwe (Harare) and Zambia (Lusaka)," it said in a statement last week. Customers can hold on to their Emirates flight ticket and reschedule their trip when flights resume.

"In order to receive the latest updates on their flights, customers are also advised to ensure that their contact details are correct by visiting Manage Your Booking," Emirates added in its latest press release.