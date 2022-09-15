Emirates welcomes 3 000 new cabin crew recruits

International carrier, Emirates, has announced that it has welcomed 3 000 new cabin crew recruits who graduated from the airline’s cabin crew training programme at the Emirates Cabin Crew Training Centre in Dubai. The announcement came in time for World First Aid Day this month as trainees are equipped with top-notch aviation first aid skills.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Emirates the recruits underwent eight weeks of intense “ab-initio” training to become world-class cabin crew. “The ab-initio period includes a myriad of courses from security to service, safety and emergency to hospitality, and the critically important medical response training. Emirates crew are trained to manage a range of situations on board, and this includes learning essential life-saving skills,” said the airline. The medical training provided by Emirates to new cabin crew includes dealing with fainting, managing choking, recognising and managing breathing difficulties like asthma and hyperventilation, sudden illnesses like chest pain, stroke, low blood sugar, allergic reactions, deep vein thrombosis, barotrauma, decompression illness, and substance misuse.

The airline said that crew are taught how to deal with injuries like fractures, burns, and amputations, as well as communicable diseases, the importance of infection control procedures, and on-board hygiene. Emirates added that cabin crew also experience what it’s like to deliver a newborn baby on board, as well as managing death. “Having access to Emirates aviation first aid training helps new recruits develop their communication skills, initiative and leadership qualities, the ability to work effectively as a team, the focus to stay mentally strong and calm to work effectively under pressure, and – how to save and protect the lives of others,” said Emirates.

Story continues below Advertisement