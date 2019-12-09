Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam was named Airline Executive of the Year at the annual Global Aviation Awards for Excellence in Malta last week.
The awards, organised by the Centre for Aviation (CAPA), is the pre-eminent awards for strategic excellence in aviation and recognises successful airlines, airports and people within the aviation space worldwide.
Ethiopian Airlines’ revealed in a press statement that GebreMariam won the title for his “commendable individual influence on the aviation industry, demonstrating outstanding strategic thinking and innovative direction for the growth of Ethiopian Airlines and the aviation industry at large.”
GebreMariam served Ethiopian Airlines in different roles for decades. He became Group CEO in January 2011.
Over the years, GebreMariam received other prestigious accolades in the aviation industry, some for his distinguished leadership. GebreMariam has also been listed as one of the 100 Most Influential Africans in 2019 by New African Magazine this month.
GebreMariam dedicated the award to his colleagues.