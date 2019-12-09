Ethiopian Airlines’ Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam named Airline Executive of the Year









Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam named Airline Executive of the Year at the annual Global Aviation Awards for Excellence in Malta last week. Picture: Supplied. Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam was named Airline Executive of the Year at the annual Global Aviation Awards for Excellence in Malta last week. The awards, organised by the Centre for Aviation (CAPA), is the pre-eminent awards for strategic excellence in aviation and recognises successful airlines, airports and people within the aviation space worldwide. Ethiopian Airlines’ revealed in a press statement that GebreMariam won the title for his “commendable individual influence on the aviation industry, demonstrating outstanding strategic thinking and innovative direction for the growth of Ethiopian Airlines and the aviation industry at large.” Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam. Picture: Supplied. GebreMariam served Ethiopian Airlines in different roles for decades. He became Group CEO in January 2011. Over the years, GebreMariam received other prestigious accolades in the aviation industry, some for his distinguished leadership. GebreMariam has also been listed as one of the 100 Most Influential Africans in 2019 by New African Magazine this month. GebreMariam dedicated the award to his colleagues.

“I am honoured to have received the award, and I sincerely thank CAPA for the recognition.

“We at Ethiopian have achieved greater milestones as one family. I want to dedicate this award to my colleagues. These brave men and women around the world always challenge themselves to soar higher with the mind-set that every step they take can become new history,” he said.

CAPA Chairman Emeritus Peter Harbison described GebreMariam as “a giant in African aviation.”

“He has guided a marginal airline into becoming a major global force, with a modern fleet and a world-class operation.

“This past year, he has been most challenged following the MAX accident and emerged with an even stronger reputation. We are proud to present him with this award and look forward to him continuing to lead the airline to even greater heights,” added Harbison.