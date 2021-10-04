Everything you need to know about FlySafair’s new rewards programme, FlyMore Club

Low-cost airline FlySafair has launched its subscription programme called the FlyMore Club. By joining the club, members will receive an allocation of flights to use each month – offering regular travellers a fixed low price.

Members sign up to the club for a minimum of 12 months. The three packages which are available offer customers different monthly flight allocations: R800pm for either two one-way flights, or one return trip a month.

R2 400pm for either six one-way flights, or three return trips a month.

R4 000pm for either ten one-way lights, or five return trips a month. Members then redeem their monthly flights on the FlySafair website and only pay airport taxes when booking. “This means that we are effectively able to offer members something like a ‘flight-hailing’ service at a cost saving of up to 84%* per flight,” said Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair.

“Given that the flight allocation is already awarded, users can literally book their seats on the way to the airport, which means avoiding all the complexities of change fees and fare difference charges.” FlyMore Club members are required to use their monthly flight allocation for travel within the month it is allocated and flights can be booked on any of FlySafair’s 26 domestic routes. “We see FlyMore appealing to a number of customers including regular commuters, business travellers, people with holiday homes, folks in long-distance relationships and even children with separated parents.”