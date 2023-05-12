Exhibitors share experiences on Africa Travel Indaba 2023

As Africa Travel Indaba comes to an end, more than 6 000 delegates, including 1 000 international buyers and 1 000 exhibitors showcased 350 products at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban KwaZulu-Natal. Travel and tourism businesses from South Africa and the continent show cased their services and products while dialogues on the future of tourism, sustainability, inclusivity of the sector and access were held under the theme of “Unlimited Africa”.

According to Tourism Minister, Patricia de Lille, the future looks bright for African tourism and she believes that the industry has collectively, weathered the Covid-19 hurricane. She said Africa’s Travel Indaba offered an opportunity to “honour the African people’s incredible ingenuity, fortitude, and magnificence.” KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube highlighted the importance of tourism in driving the province’s economic recovery, creating job opportunities, and narrowing the gap between the rich and poor.

Drum Shack Experience group entertaining guests attending Africa's Travel Indaba at the ICC in Durban on Tuesday. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/ANA Pics She received huge ululation when she announced that Durban would soon become the permanent home of Africa’s Travel Indaba 40 years after its launch. With the trade show coming to an end, here is what some exhibitors had to say on the experience. According to Gauteng Tourism Authority (GTA), the showcase at the Africa’s Travel Indaba 2023 turned out to be a big boost for the golden province’s Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) in the tourism sector value-chain.

“Destination Gauteng has this year taken 48 SMMEs to this premiere Africa’s travel, tourism, and hospitality trade show with majority of them representing the province’s townships, tourism hubs and signature attractions and experiences,” said the GTA. Speaking at the Indaba, Soweto Hotel General Manager, Dineo Setsetse, said tourism recovery is in full swing and there is no turning back. “We’ve had amazing meetings and I’ve had like close to 10 meetings every day since I’ve been here. I’ve made amazing deals and converted some of those deals,” Setsetse said.

Thabo Modise, also known as Thabo the Tourist and founder of Toura Travel Therapy, runs art tours at galleries in Joburg. He said although most of his clientele is international, he is looking to tap into the domestic market and make art more accessible to South Africans. He said GTA has given him the opportunity to come to the Indaba to pitch and reach new buyers. ANEW Hotels and Resorts PR manager, Jani-Mari Swart said the experience at the trade show was amazing. “The Indaba gives you the opportunity to connect with people you would not normally connect with. So many businesses, journalists and amazing opportunities arise from here. I think we are all here just for collaboration. We’ve got a lot in common with a lot of amazing brands out there. We’re excited to see what this next year is going to bring,” Swart said.