Experience the pleasures of travel during the Week of Wonders

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Recent research from the Institute for Applied Positive Research shows 97 percent of people surveyed said having a trip planned made them happy. In keeping with the theme of happiness, Marriott Bonvoy is kicking off a Week of Wonders from October 8 – 15, 2020. The project aimed at bringing members joy and happiness to travellers by encouraging travel and providing an opportunity to experience the pleasures of travel in their own homes. Every day, the brand will feature a different Wonder with themes such as inspiration, comfort, discovery, rejuvenation and delight. These Wonders will include great travel offers globally at renowned brands that are part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio including Protea Hotels, Westin, Marriott Hotels, Autograph Collection, AC Hotels and Sheraton.

David Flueck, Senior Vice President, Global Loyalty, Marriott International, said people are yearning to explore once more.

“With Week of Wonders, we are bringing our best offers, content and experiences across the entire Marriott Bonvoy portfolio to inspire travellers to dream of travel or recreate their favourite travel experiences at home," he said.

The perks

Marriott Bonvoy is premiering several new original short films in the next StoryBooked series where viewers will feel inspired watching life-changing journeys, including a horse trainer who travels to ride with gauchos in Patagonia, Argentina and a US Producer and TV show host taking a journey to the Azores to better understand her own story and the roots of her family background in Portugal. *

Passionate fans who travel to watch their teams play can still feel a part of the action knowing there will be a seat waiting for them in the future. Manchester United fans can elevate their match experience at home by having their names appear on the pitchside advertising boards during a live match at Old Trafford, the Theatre of Dreams.

Members can discover more of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio by being able to redeem points for up to 33 percent less at more than 7 000 participating hotels and resorts worldwide for stays until November 13, 2020.

All redemption pricing for participating hotels will be in off-peak rates including The Westin Cape Town, African Pride Melrose Arch Hotel, Autograph Collection, Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! Umhlanga Ridge, Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate and Protea Hotel by Marriott Balalaika Sandton.

Visit emea.marriott.com/en/offers/week-of-wonders-mea.