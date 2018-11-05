Although it may not look like it from the front entrance, the grounds of the Fairlawns Boutique Hotel and Spa have undergone a massive revamp. The luxurious boutique and hotel recently relaunched their spa after an expansion, which for the 5-star business extend the outdoor space of their award-winning Balinese spa by an impressive 920m2, making it the largest and most exclusive spa and wellness space in all of Johannesburg.

Fairlawn call their revamped spa 'a paradise away from the bustling city’ and its self-proclamation can be considered true.



Once guests have entered the serene space, they are separated from the sounds of the city as though they were in another part of Gauteng and not in Sandton.

The entrance to Fairlawns Spa. Picture: Mpho Rantao

When you enter into the spa, you journey through beautiful gardens with a bamboo forest, a space reminiscent of Bali.

An overview of the revamped spa, taking inspiration from Bali. Picture: Mpho Rantao

One of the relaxation rooms in the spa. Picture: Mpho Rantao

The Balinese splendour includes an undercover heated hydro pool, rim flow Jacuzzi, sentō bath, relaxation lounges and salas, and a private dining sala (a large space for guests near the pamper rooms) for 8 guests and bar – all set in beautiful gardens.There is a couple’s treatment suite with a double spa bath with self-therapy scrubs and jets which guests can enjoy at leisure.Although you are based in the centre of the northern side of Johannesburg, Fairlawns spa will make you feel as though you are thousands of kilometres away in Bali, Indonesia.