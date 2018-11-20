Monzi Safaris

As far as we're concerned if you want to go camping at Christmas you shouldn't have to compromise on luxury. Glen Eden Ranch Montagu

Montagu, Western Cape

Unusually quaint by glamping standards, Glen Eden has 3 pods to choose from. The Protea pod sleeps 4, with its own handmade gypsy wagon sleeping two with a queen size extra length bed and a small seating area; a teepee tent sleeping two with two single beds and a private pod containing a bathroom with a shower, a small kitchen and a stoop with dining furniture.

Activities include swimming, fishing and walking trails

Rates: Starting at R800 (1-2 people) per night

Contact: 071 100 2782

HillsNek Safari Camp

Amakhala Game Reserve, Eastern Cape

Positioned in a secluded corner of Amakhala Game Reserve in the malaria-free Eastern Cape, HillsNek is an intimate family-run lodge set on the banks of the Bushman’s River.

The 4 private canvas safari tents are discreetly positioned, ensuring maximum privacy and tranquillity, while elevated on wooden decks.

Activities: Stone outdoor swimming pool, hiking and game viewing

Rates: From R6290 per night pp sharing

Contact: [email protected]

Tamboti Camp

Kruger National Park, Limpopo

Tamboti Tented Camp overlooks the usually dry Timbavati riverbed and is one of the Kruger National Park's satellite camping site. All units are self-catering and are serviced daily and supplied with bedding, towelling and soap. But there is one catch - you'll have to use the communal bathroom facilities. It's a small price to pay, considering you are on the outskirts of South Africa’s largest Big 5 national park.

Activities: Guided bush walks, night drives

Rates: N/A

Contact: www.krugerpark.co.za/Kruger_National_Park_Satellite_Camps-travel/tamboti-tent-camp.html

Teniqua Treetops

Garden Route, Western Cape

Imagine spending the night up in the canopy of the forest surrounded by birdsong.

Built on hand crafted platforms and situated in carefully chosen beauty spots, Teniqua’s tree houses have comfortable tented bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens and luxury bathrooms. Comprising of honeymoon and family-style accommodation, the resort’s main focus is on being eco-friendly, thereby building each tree house in the forest gap without disturbing the protected trees.

Activities: Bird watching, swimming, playground and walking trails

Rates: From R1886 to R2807 per tree house

Contact: [email protected]

Monzi Safaris

St Lucia, Kwazulu-Natal

Each tent has a private walkway up to a raised balcony where you can look out onto the canopy of trees. Place your beach towels on the clothes rack outside to dry in time for your next swim in either of the lodge’s 2 pools. Each unit has a standing fan to keep you cool on warm days, and mosquito nets on both the windows and door to keep those pests out.

Activities: Safari tours, night drives, fishing, kayaking, walking safaris and hippo and croc tours

Rates: N/A

Contact: [email protected]





