Family kicked off plane for bad body odour sues airline









Detroit couple sues American Airlines for body odour claims. Picture:American Airlines/Instagram. A Detroit couple asked to exit an American Airlines flight after the pilot allegedly claimed they had "offensive body odour" has hit back, The Times of Israel reported. The couple, believed to be Orthodox Jewish, has since filed a federal lawsuit against the airline. It all started when the couple, Yehuda Yosef and Jennie Adler, and their 19-month-old daughter were ordered to leave the plane in Miami. According to the publication, the lawsuit reveals that the couple were racially profiled and discriminated against. Despite being in their seats, a gate agent allegedly asked them to leave the plane. According to the gate agent, the family needed to be taken off the flight due to their body odour. They were the last ones to board, sat down and were almost immediately escorted off the plane.

The couple, clearly surprised at the accusations, could not fathom the allegations as there were no complaints by other passengers.

The family also revealed that they showered that morning. To prove their point, the couple asked passengers by the gate whether they smelled bad.

Their fellow travellers said they did not smell any odour.

The lawsuit further revealed: “The Adlers were seriously inconvenienced, treated as criminals, humiliated, insulted, defamed, missed appointments, incurred incidental expenses and suffered trauma and emotional distress.”

The airline told NBC News that the removal of the Adler family came after multiple passengers and crew members complained about Mr Adler’s body odour.

The airline claimed the decision was made out of concern for the other passengers. The issue is ongoing.

Source: NBC News and The Times of Israel.








