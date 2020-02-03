A Detroit couple asked to exit an American Airlines flight after the pilot allegedly claimed they had "offensive body odour" has hit back, The Times of Israel reported.
The couple, believed to be Orthodox Jewish, has since filed a federal lawsuit against the airline.
It all started when the couple, Yehuda Yosef and Jennie Adler, and their 19-month-old daughter were ordered to leave the plane in Miami.
According to the publication, the lawsuit reveals that the couple were racially profiled and discriminated against.
Despite being in their seats, a gate agent allegedly asked them to leave the plane. According to the gate agent, the family needed to be taken off the flight due to their body odour. They were the last ones to board, sat down and were almost immediately escorted off the plane.