Fed up locals want out of Africa as they plot second residency options in St Kitts and Nevis

South Africa and many other African countries have borne the brunt of the new Omicron variant. Travel experts believe a second residency may be the answer for African citizens, following weeks of travel bans by many countries, including the US, UK and other parts of Europe.

Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, an advisory and marketing firm specialising in Citizenship by Investment, said passport discrimination is not a new phenomenon for African nations. "Even before the pandemic, those holding an African passport were subject to harsher rules and visa bureaucracy, interrupting the way Africans conduct business, access services or see loved ones. Now, the Covid-19 pandemic has become an added obstacle that Africans must face if they hope to move across borders," she explained. Emmett explained that the pandemic and subsequent travel bans prompted affluent Africans to obtain second citizenship through Citizenship by Investment.

She said these programmes enabled those who can make the required investment, depending on the nation, to acquire citizenship and the life-changing benefits that come with it. “Covid-19 has presented one of the greatest challenges of the 21st century, but for Africans, this has only exacerbated pre-existing issues. Second citizenship helps those that want to position themselves globally without the fear that their country of origin will hold them back," she advised. The Caribbean island nation of St Kitts and Nevis, for instance, has welcomed Africans and their families to settle there. Some even started businesses.