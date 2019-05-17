A team of eight Nepalese climbing guides fixing ropes on Mount Everest reached the summit on Tuesday. Pic: Bai Yui

Kathmandu - A team of eight Nepalese climbing guides fixing ropes on Mount Everest reached the summit on Tuesday, becoming the first to scale the world's highest peak from the Nepalese side in this year's spring season. The team of high-altitude climbers fixed ropes from the nearest camp to Everest's summit, an operation that had been delayed for a few days due to high winds.

"Eight members of the rope-fixing team reached the summit of Everest," said Gyanendra Shrestha, a government official at Everest base camp.

Some 378 climbers and their guides were at several camps on the 8,848-metre peak, waiting for favourable weather conditions.

The spring climbing season runs from April until the end of May.

About 5,000 people have successfully topped Everest, which straddles the border between Nepal and China.



