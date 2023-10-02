First commercial flight takes off from Libya to Italy in almost 10 years

A Rome-bound flight took off on Saturday from the Libyan capital, resuming direct scheduled flights between Libya and Italy after a nearly 10-year halt. Operated by Libya-based Medsky Airways, the flight took off from Tripoli's Mitiga International Airport for Rome's Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino International Airport.

The airline offers a roundtrip flight on Saturdays and Wednesdays between Tripoli and Rome, Medsky Airways announced on its Facebook account.