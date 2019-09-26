A flight attendant who left behind a sex toy at a hotel was left red-faced when they were asked to collect it via a public note.
According to the Daily Mail, the crew member was staying at a Manchester hotel during a layover.
A Telex message, posted by A Fly Guy's Cabin Crew Lounge, stated: "'Hi from Crew-watch. We just received a call from the hotel in Man. They found a 25cm sex toy in one of the crew rooms. Can you let them know it can be collected at OPS later.”(sic).
The post titled "Ok who left their toys behind in Manchester?” gained 4000 likes and over 800 comments.