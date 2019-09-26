Flight attendant left red-faced after leaving sex toy at hotel







The flight attendant was asked to collect the sex toy via a public note. Picture: Pexels A flight attendant who left behind a sex toy at a hotel was left red-faced when they were asked to collect it via a public note. According to the Daily Mail, the crew member was staying at a Manchester hotel during a layover. A Telex message, posted by A Fly Guy's Cabin Crew Lounge, stated: "'Hi from Crew-watch. We just received a call from the hotel in Man. They found a 25cm sex toy in one of the crew rooms. Can you let them know it can be collected at OPS later.”(sic). The post titled "Ok who left their toys behind in Manchester?” gained 4000 likes and over 800 comments.

Some social media users thought the note was done in poor taste.

Charlie Evans commented, “The hotel broke the cardinal rule of privacy, whomever made it public should be disciplined.” (sic).

Shelley Mattocks commented, “Shame that these places aren't as fast to notify people when they've left valuables or luggage etc in their rooms. How childish some hotel staff are. Grow up and get on with your work." (sic).

Jason Wright claimed it was a fake message. He posted: “Fake message. No one would ever say “dildo” or the letter “b” for “be”. Aircraft messages have to be sent following the guidelines and SOP’s. Good laugh tho.Got s niche chuckle out of that.” (sic).

Moral of the story: make sure you have all your belongings before you check out.





