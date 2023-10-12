Flights delayed after main runway at Cape Town International temporarily closed

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has issued a statement via its various social media channels, letting passengers know that Cape Town International Airport’s main runway has been temporarily closed following an aircraft incident after 2pm on Thursday afternoon. A Taag Angola aircraft reportedly experienced a dual hydraulic failure shortly after landing, resulting in hydraulic fluid being sprayed along the main runway.

“As a result, both arrival and departure flights have been impacted,” said ACSA. NOTICE: The main runway @capetownint will be reopened shortly, following its temporary closure this afternoon due to an aircraft that developed technical issues on the runway. The main runway was closed just after 2pm this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/3qIeuftPAq — Airports Company SA (@Airports_ZA) October 12, 2023

“The aircraft in question was subsequently removed from the main runway, and this was followed by a runway inspection by Fire and Rescue teams, which uncovered a hydraulic fuel spill on the tarmac.” ACSA expressed its apologies for any inconvenience caused during clean-up operations. Hours after issuing the alert, passengers vented their frustrations at still being stuck due to delayed flights; some were even stranded for up to four hours.

“After sitting on the plane and tarmac for 6 hours, flight ET 844 from Cape Town is cancelled. Told we’re planing soon. Try again tomorrow,” posted an X user in response to the disruption in flights. Another confused passenger wrote, “On board team are not saying anything as probably know as much as we do. Please kindly advise if the runway is cleared? Thank you.” In response to the queries, Cape Town International did reiterate that the safety of their passengers and staff was their top priority, hence the full closure of the runway.