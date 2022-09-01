FlySafair adds new route between Johannesburg and Bloemfontein

FlySafair, South Africa’s low-cost airline, has announced that it is introducing a new route between Bloemfontein and Johannesburg. According to the low-cost airline, these flights will commence on 16 September with a twice weekly service every Friday and Sunday.

FlySafair also revealed that currently its website is taking bookings for September and October, with additional dates to be added in due course. Elmar Conradie, CEO of FlySafair, said: “We’ve been looking at this route in our planning for some time and are now proud to say that our flight network connects all major cities in South Africa.” The carrier said that travellers could book flights from as little as R930 from the City of Roses to the City of Gold.

FlySafair is currently the only low-cost carrier operating in the low-cost segment after Comair’s Kulula and British Airways were grounded in March 2022. Mango, South Africa’s state-owned budget airline, ceased operations last year and went into voluntary business rescue at the end of July 2021 and has not flown since. Comair also suffered the same fate when its business rescue practitioners filed for liquidation in June 2022 after it failed to secure funding after being severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

