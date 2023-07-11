FlySafair announces flight delays ‘due to icing on the wings’

Just as Joburgers have taken delight in the sight of snow in 12 years, the weather phenomenon has brought with it another set of problems. Besides unsafe driving conditions and the destitute having to deal with the frigid temperatures, travellers have been experiencing flight delays.

Earlier today, budget airline FlySafair said its customers flying out of OR Tambo International Airport could expect delays. “Please note that some of our flights from OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg are delayed due to icing on the wings as a result of the current weather conditions,” it said in a statement sent to IOL Travel. The unfortunate incident has resulted in knock-on delays on other flights departing from airports that the airline operates from.

The following affected flights have been updated with their departure times: FA 473 will now depart Durban at 10.05am and is estimated to arrive in Lanseria at 11.20am.

FA 474 will now depart Lanseria at noon and is estimated to arrive in Durban at 1.15pm.

FA 287 will now depart Durban at 1.55pm and is estimated to arrive in Johannesburg at 3.05pm. FlySafair also made travellers aware of the delays via their various social media channels. The cold conditions that the country is experiencing may not last for much longer.

The good news is that the cloud causing snowfall over Gauteng is dying out.