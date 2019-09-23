FlySafair discounts flights booked in October. Picture supplied

A tight budget is not a great way to start a holiday, so when you get a discount it's a welcome relief. FlySafair is well known for it's flash sales and creating discount hype - including their R5 flight giveaway.

This campaign is a bit different though as it offers a 20 percent discount, but only if you book today (September 23).

And it's quite a patriotic way in which they came about the discount.

The airline tweeted about the disappointment that the Springboks lost their opening Rugby World Cup match but to compensate they wanted to offer their flights discount.

We didn’t win the first match. Who cares? We’ve got so many more to make up for it. To show the Boks that we stand behind them no matter what, we’re giving you 20% OFF* all flights departing in October, until midnight tonight! Hurry to https://t.co/8BXvt8zc5X. T’s and C’s apply. pic.twitter.com/dcKA9mIruz — FlySafair (@FlySafair) September 23, 2019

No matter how they got to the discount, it really doesn't matter because at the end of the day it's the travellers who are scoring.

The airline has also teased that there'll be more discounts in the near future.

September is Travel Month and from September 23 to 29 is Travel Week, so there are many discounts on offer for anyone looking to book a getaway.

Of course, flights and accommodation are a big chunk of any travel budget, so a discount on those two fronts are always welcome.