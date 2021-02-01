FlySafair to operate flights between South Africa and Mauritius

FlySafair announced that the airline will operate twice-weekly flights from South Africa and Mauritius. The airline got its rights application approved to operate flights between South Africa and Mauritius. The route will launch later this year, pending international regulations and the current travel ban by Mauritius. The flights will operate from OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa and Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Mauritius. CEO of FlySafair Elmar Conradie said the new route was a milestone for the airline as they expand its operations. “We’ve had our sights set on offering services beyond South Africa for some time and hope this will be one of many announcements in the future. “Safair has been able to build up a wealth of experience in the aviation industry and we’re very fortunate to be able to tap into this as we embark on this exciting new chapter,” said Conradie.

CMO of FlySafair Kirby Gordon said the pandemic allowed the airline to think strategically about the future.

“With some of the major local carriers still grounded, we’re hoping to provide some much-needed capacity on the route between OR Tambo and Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport," he said.

Mauritius has long been a top attraction for South Africans. Travellers are lured by its white-sand beaches, mouthwatering cuisine and luxury resorts. Travellers from Mauritius have also fallen in love with South Africa's history and cultural attractions, safari and wine farms.

Broadening its horizons

In November 2020, FlySafair and Emirates airline announced an interline agreement, which will open up connections for customers to selected routes on FlySafair’s network in South Africa.

Emirates announced in a press statement that the airline together with FlySafair plans to offer the ease of single-ticket travel and through tagging of baggage for travellers transferring from Emirates’ three gateways: Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban to FlySafair domestic points in South Africa, such as Port Elizabeth, East London and George

Parent company Safair has operated many specialist aviation services including the transport of cargo across Africa and as far as Antarctica. Its commercial experience is not limited to FlySafair and spans some three decades with operating partnerships involving Kulula, AirNamibia, South African Airways and Ryanair.