Fourth wave travel concerns: Are people ditching holiday plans for home?

The pandemic, and the new variant Omicron, has put a damper on plans for many. Some are sceptical about venturing abroad, despite many countries resuming travel to and from South Africa. My friends and family, for example, have been ditching their summer travel plans to stay at home.

"I was excited to put my feet up in Seychelles, but the uncertainty of travel has made me reconsider. I would rather stay home," one of my friends told me. Another cancelled a local holiday in fear of more travel restrictions. Waiting with bated breath As the cases rise, travellers wait with bated breath to see what President Cyril Ramaphosa announces in the next 'Family Meeting'.

With people going on leave towards the end of December and January, many are afraid to book holidays in fear of the fourth wave and the subsequent lockdowns. If the cases continue to peak, there are concerns that some provinces may close for travel like Ramaphosa implemented for Gauteng this year. Fedhasa National Chairperson Rosemary Anderson said the organisation pleaded to the SA government to avoid any lockdowns and opt for other measures instead to save the hospitality industry. “We have asked Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to intervene on our behalf, highlighting the extent to which the sector has suffered the collateral damage of lockdowns for the past 21 months. Our hospitality businesses simply cannot survive a repeat of last December where beach bans, alcohol restrictions and extended curfews effectively shut us down,” she explained.

Anderson said the hospitality sector is reliant on domestic tourism during the festive season. She said Fedhasa and industry partners worked closely with Sisulu to submit alternatives to lockdown restrictions. "In addition to strict adherence of tourism health and hygiene safety protocols instituted last year, the hospitality sector has suggested, among others, reducing the size of indoor gatherings, expanding curfew and prioritising vaccination of South Africans to mitigate the impact on South Africa’s healthcare system. With the variant already prevalent across South Africa, there is no point in banning inter-provincial travel to stop its spread. “Our industry bears the brunt of these semi-regular lockdowns. You may not think it affects you other than a minor inconvenience. Consider however that tourism puts food on the table of one in seven South Africans. Then consider what the impact of you not being vaccinated means for the thousands of tourism workers who lose their livelihood every time the government imposes a lockdown in South Africa. Do the right thing and get vaccinated so we can get back to business,” she added.

Taking back your power Fearing the inevitable will only take away from your travel time. Travellers should take the necessary precautions (take a Covid-19 test if venturing to another province or country) and follow all the regulations.