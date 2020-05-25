G Adventures not suspending tours beyond July 31

G Adventures announced it will further suspend all tours until July 31, 2020, due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. The company will also suspend all G Expedition departures until August 31, 2020. The company revealed in a statement that the health and safety of its travellers and staff remain a priority.

All travellers who booked and fully paid on a tour departing up to July 31, 2020 will receive a 110% travel credit on all booked tour services, including pre- and post-night accommodation and transfers, to be used on any tour departing up to two years from the end of the month of their tour’s suspension. Travellers who haven’t yet made their final payment will have their Lifetime Deposit kept on file to put towards a future tour.

The statement read: “With the exception of G Expedition departures between August 1-31, 2020, we are not suspending tours beyond July 31 as we wish to keep the door open in the event the current situation evolves in a way that enables us to travel again. However, we do understand people may feel uncertain about travelling in the upcoming months, so we are offering travellers booked on tours departing up to September 30, 2020, the option to transfer their booking to a future departure date for the same price. Alternatively, they can pay in full and receive a 110% travel credit for a future tour.”

G Adventures is also offering a Book with Confidence policy, which allows any bookings made up to June 30, 2020, flexible cancellation and rebooking options. Travellers who have booked trips before this time and departing before December 31, 2020, will be able to cancel and rebook their trip up to 14 days before departure. Trips booked within this time and departing between January 2021 and June 30, 2021, can be cancelled and rebooked 30 days before departure.

G Adventures is notifying all travellers regarding tour suspensions and advising travellers with flight bookings to contact their insurance/air providers for details on compensation.