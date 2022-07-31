Gauteng boutique cruise travel agency nominated in the World Cruise Awards

Cruise Vacations, a local women-owned and lead boutique cruise travel agency based in the Northern suburbs of Gauteng, has been nominated for Africa’s Best Cruise Travel Agency in the 2nd Annual World Cruise Awards. This is a momentous achievement for the agency after emerging from the devastation experienced by the travel and tourism sector since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the many challenges the pandemic brought, Cruise Vacations remained fully operational and were lauded for ensuring that all displaced passengers had been re-booked or refunded within three months of cancellation, as well as protecting travel agent’s commission. The boutique cruise travel agency also immediately implemented a Travel Agency Nomination Scheme, which allowed them to handle future bookings on behalf of clients for travel agencies whose consultants were temporarily unemployed. Cruise Vacations has also been appointed as representative in South Africa for a range of award-winning ocean and river cruise lines, including Silversea Cruises, Scenic Cruises, Emerald Cruises, Star Clippers, and more.