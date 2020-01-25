The CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman has said that Fitur International Tourism Fair presents an opportune ground for the West African country to sell and promote its tourism offerings and investment opportunities.
Fitur International Tourism Fair which is held in Madrid Spain is a leading event where tourism stakeholders and businesses converge each year to network and drive investments into the global tourism industry.
This year’s is still ongoing having begun on January 22. In an interview with VoyagesAfriq at the event where the Authority has taken a stand at the exhibition grounds, Agyeman said, Fitur helps the country to reach the larger Latin American market while offering a unique networking platform.