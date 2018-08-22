Globe Trekker South Africa, South African Tourism and Drive South Africa have been nominated by ITTA for The Most Innovative Use of Technology within a Destination award honours the most innovative integration of technology in a destination.
South Africans and nature-lovers from around the world can now go on a virtual South African safari, exploring 170 trails in the country's 19 national parks and dozens of nature reserves on Google Street View, thanks to the hard-work of over 200 South African volunteers.
South African Tourism collaborated with Google's Street View Camera Loan Program partner Drive South Africa, to coordinate a crowdsourced project that ran over 18-months in 2016 and 2017.
The project included the collection of Street View imagery using Google's 360-degree backpack camera (the Google Trekker), video production, social media and YouTube campaigns, and a highly successful launch media campaign that earned over 300 pieces of digital, print, radio and TV coverage.
The project forms part of South African Tourism's strategy to stimulate domestic tourism amongst the rapidly growing middle class.