Here’s how South Africans can book a flight now and pay a year later

A South African travel company is making travel more accessible for “Wunderlust” fuelled travellers. Wunderlust allows travellers to book a flight for immediate travel without worrying about footing the bill right away. The travellers have an option of paying off the flight over three, six or 12 months.

Wunderlust co-founder Dylan Solarsh said the “fly now, pay later” offered travel starved South Africans the option to travel when they wanted without the added stress of finances. "Customers search flights online, just as they would on any other travel website. They have to only provide some additional information around employment. We take care of everything else, including the credit vetting process. "To qualify, customers must be over 18, a South African citizen with a South African bank account, and a decent credit score. Once your application has been approved, you may book your flight or package. The amount of the fare will be debited from your bank account monthly, according to the payment period you have selected," he said.

Solarsh set out to create Wunderlust after seeing many of his own friends miss out on life-changing events because they could not afford to fly there. “Many people are feeling trapped after months of lockdown. They’ve had time to look at their bucket lists and think about how they want to spend their time. For those who want to travel, there is no excuse. You don’t have to wait until you have the funds to do so. "For example, one of our clients became the first person in her family to fly when she booked a flight to join her family for Christmas in Port Elizabeth – a trip that saw four generations reunited for the first time in months," he said.