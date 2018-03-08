And for those who want to spot the latest Autumn/ Winter 2018 collections from the country’s most sought after designers can win themselves a 4 night stay at Radisson Blu Hotel and Residence. Picture: Radisson Blu Hotel.

Travellers from all over the world will be visiting Cape Town between March 21-24th for AFI Cape Town Fashion Week. And for those who want to spot the latest Autumn/ Winter 2018 collections from the country’s most sought after designers can win themselves a 4 night stay at Radisson Blu Hotel and Residence.

Radisson Blu Hotel and Residence will sponsor 4 fantastic prizes this year. The prize includes 4 nights accommodation in a standard room for 2 people, a delicious dinner at the Stratus Room where Chef Pontac creates a culinary paradise with his innovative and unique take on local favourites and delectable breakfast, to the value of R18 000 each.

The prize will be valid between 21 - 25 March 2018 during the week AFI Cape Town Fashion Week.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence said in a statement the hotel was passionate about fashion and design and their Art Deco inspired hotel positions us as ultra-stylish, fashionable and contemporary.

“Art and Fashion allows people to express themselves positively in artistic and creative ways and AFI allows designers to become recognised in their craft as well as develop their skills. This is a cause we ardently support, and we are proud to be a part of,” the statement read.

To stand a chance to win this prize simply go to www.dstv.com/win or www.starsat.co.za and follow the prompts to entry.