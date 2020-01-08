Emirates has revealed that it has added plant-based options to its menu to commemorate veganuary for January.
Veganuary is a worldwide movement, to encourage veganism.
While vegan meals can be pre-booked on all flights and classes, this is the first time Emirates is including a readily available vegan option on its menus.
The plant-based meal is available as a fourth main course option in First and Business Class menus on flights from Dubai to USA, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Addis Ababa. Due to popular demand, Emirates is also offering a vegan option in Economy on flights to Addis Ababa this month.
Last year, Emirates served 345 000 special plant-based meals to customers on board. The airline has over 170 vegan recipes in its kitchen.