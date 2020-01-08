Here's what Emirates is serving this veganuary









Emirates adds plant-based options to its menu this Veganuary. Picture: VERKO, supplied by Emirates. Emirates has revealed that it has added plant-based options to its menu to commemorate veganuary for January. Veganuary is a worldwide movement, to encourage veganism. While vegan meals can be pre-booked on all flights and classes, this is the first time Emirates is including a readily available vegan option on its menus. The plant-based meal is available as a fourth main course option in First and Business Class menus on flights from Dubai to USA, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Addis Ababa. Due to popular demand, Emirates is also offering a vegan option in Economy on flights to Addis Ababa this month. Last year, Emirates served 345 000 special plant-based meals to customers on board. The airline has over 170 vegan recipes in its kitchen.

Emirates’ vegan meals are created by its team of chefs and nutritionists and come complete with vegan desserts. A special vegan cheese was also introduced in Economy Class, and the airline has a vegan option as part of its gourmet chocolate programme in premium classes.

The airline serves over 110 million meals on board each year, with the same attention to detail given to creating dishes in Economy, Business or First Class.

Some of the dishes the airline will serve includes: