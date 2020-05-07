Here's what you need to know about Radisson Hotel Group's new safety protocol

With the pressures of Covid-19 and its aftermath, hotel groups are trying their best to ensure their operations practice the strictest level of cleanliness. One of the hotels are Radisson Hotel Group. The hotel group announced Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol, a new program of in-depth cleanliness and disinfection procedures, in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The company has conducted a review of all existing health and safety processes and worked with a team of experts to develop and validate additional protocols. These enhanced protocols, operational guidance and comprehensive health and safety procedures validated by SGS, will be adapted based on local requirements and recommendations, to ensure guests’ safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol will further strengthen Radisson Hotel Group’s existing rigorous sanitation, cleanliness and disinfection guidelines at hotels globally. These guidelines include hand sanitising stations at all entrances, the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and protective screens, enhanced and recorded cleaning and disinfection frequency, and social distancing in all areas of its hotels.

Radisson Hotel Group’s enhanced cleaning and disinfection guidelines have been developed in collaboration with global hygiene solutions provider, Diversey, by uniting best-in-class cleaning and hygiene solutions with reinforced protocols and patented technology designed for healthcare.

Radisson Hotel Group will be introducing an official label of cleanliness and disinfection issued by SGS to ensure the highest Cleanliness, Hygiene and Safety standards. Under this program, individual hotels can receive an approval label upon completion of a comprehensive local audit including on-site testing using the latest technology.

Federico J. González, CEO, Radisson Hospitality AB and Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group’s Global Steering Committee, said the hotel group is committed to delivering a clean and safe environment for staff and guests.

"The world has been fundamentally changed by Covid-19. It is key that we strive to protect all who work, stay and partner with us as we re-open our doors to a new era of travel.

"To do this, we have thoroughly examined all areas of the hotel experience."

Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS, said SGS’ global leadership in the Travel and Hospitality sector has enabled its network of health and safety experts to develop a comprehensive and straightforward protocol to check management procedures and disinfection status of hotels. "Our goal is to ensure that maximum hygiene standards are met, to protect guests as well as Radisson Hotel Group team members.”

The hotel group also hopes to increase cleaning and disinfection frequency of all hotel areas, create alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations and will provide gloves at the front entrance and hotel public areas. All room keys disinfected and presented safely upon check-in and express check-out process is available for guests to minimise contact.