Being a working mom is not easy, especially if your job involves frequent travel. It’s daunting having to juggle a successful career with a busy household. When you throw a business trip into the mix the challenges become almost impossible. To add to that, there is always the guilt of leaving your little ones at home while you travel for work. Mommy guilt is a very real thing, with most working mothers experiencing it at least once during their careers.

ESPN commentator Sage Steel, who often travels for her demanding job, said in a blog: “The night before I leave for a work trip, at least one of my three children gets upset. I thought it would get easier over time and as they got older, and in some ways it has, but it's still hard for them to say goodbye, even if it's just for a day or two. Through the years, I've experienced just about every emotion, with guilt being at the top of the list.”

However, a study shows that it could be beneficial for children.

A study by Kathleen McGinn and her colleagues for Harvard Business School purports that working mothers are more likely to raise successful daughters and caring, empathetic sons.

In the study, McGinn encourages working mothers that they're doing the family a great service. "There's a lot of potential guilt about having both parents working outside the home. However, this research says to us, not only are you helping your family economically – and helping yourself professionally and emotionally if you have a job you love – but you're also helping your kids," said McGinn.

Dr Laura Kastner, psychologist and author of ‘Getting to Calm: Cool-headed strategies for parenting tweens and teens’, explains that guilt is a negative emotion that will not help yourself or your kids.

“Remember that parents telegraph to their kids their feelings, spoken or not. Our brains are open WiFi systems. If you feel guilty, sad and despairing, they will know it. Moreover, perhaps they will feel even more insecure with your travel, even if you are terrific at communication upkeep, keeping it to a minimum and spending great times with them when you are home. If you are spilling out your guilt, go see a professional because it is hurting everyone.”

The information was provided by Flight Centre Business Travel.



