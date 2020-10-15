How Emirates is shining a spotlight on human trafficking on its flights

Emirates announced that is supporting the It’s a Penalty’s campaign’s newest global film “What is Human Trafficking?” launched in collaboration with actor Liam Neeson. The short film is designed to educate the world about the misconceptions and the reality of human trafficking and exploitation happening globally. "By airing this special message on its ice inflight entertainment system on all flights from October, Emirates hopes to shine a light on this global problem and help more people understand what human trafficking is. With greater awareness, more suspected cases can be identified and reported, thereby protecting and preventing those at risk from becoming victims," Emirates said in a statement. "Human trafficking involves the movement of persons within a country or across borders into conditions of exploitation against their will by means of force, threats, abduction, or deception. In 2017, the International Labour Organization (ILO) estimated that there were 24.9 million people trafficked globally (equivalent to the population of Australia), of which 75% are women and children.

As one of the world’s largest connector of people and places, Emirates is committed to playing its part to help stem this crime against humanity," the airline revealed.

Through its security division, Emirates works with government agencies and organisations including the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the US Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC), and United Nations Office on Drug and Crimes (UNODC) on efforts to improve awareness of human trafficking and co-operate on effective response strategies within the air transport industry.

Emirates believes that recognising that frontline employees at the airport and onboard flights are uniquely placed to look out for this type of crime, thus the airline has spent years investing in training programmes to help its airport and crew workforce to be aware of this crime, and give them the tools to identify and report suspected cases of human trafficking to the appropriate law enforcement organisations.

At Emirates’ hub at Dubai International Airport, a team of aviation security personnel receive special training from embassy partners on how to spot potential human traffickers while checking travel documents and conduct passenger profiling and behavioural analysis.

Since 2017, Emirates’ crew and customer-facing ground staff have been accessing an e-learning module specially developed with the UK Home Office on the ‘Prevention of on-board Crime’. One of the first airlines to roll out this type of training, which encourages employees to be more observant of customer behaviour, in particular behaviours associated with someone who might be engaged in human trafficking or someone who could be a victim. The course provides scenarios of what crew might encounter onboard and guidance on how they should respond.

The Emirates Group has an anti-slavery and human trafficking policy and publishes transparency statements on the Modern Slavery Act annually as part of its ongoing commitment to combat this crime.