How Mallorca is using a stadium name change to entice tourism

In a bid to boost tourism in the Spanish island of Mallorca, football club RCD Mallorca changed the name of its stadium. The stadium, now named ‘Visit Mallorca Estadi’, is just one of the ways the destination hopes to entice travellers to visit following the Covid-19 pandemic that halted travel globally.

Mallorca, known for its beach resorts, sheltered coves and limestone mountains, has been a top bucket list destination for travellers over the years. The stadium will be named ‘Visit Mallorca Estadi’ until June 30, 2021. CEO of Commercial Operations Alfonso Díaz recently spoke about the new name at a press conference. He said the Covid-19 played a massive impact on Mallorca tourism sector as the destination once attracted 50 million tourists every season. Díaz said the organisation knew they needed to be proactive, especially after the island lost millions in revenue due to the pandemic.

“Given our home’s prestigious stature both nationally and internationally, the formerly known Estadi Son Moix will be renamed, becoming the first club in football to use its naming rights to assist in the recovery of its region and community. The stadium is a symbol of struggle, effort and innovation in which our social masses subsist.

“It’s the best way to tell the world that we’re here. We want the press, fans and general public to talk about Visit Mallorca Estadi. We want to contribute to the difficult situation we’re going through.

“Visit Mallorca Estadi is more than just a name. We want it to be an example of work and common effort towards the recovery of our island,” he said. Díaz said the club will also work with stakeholders to find other ways to get travellers to the destination. Mallorca welcomed over 10 000 German travellers this month, its first tourists in months.

“It is great to see that everything is getting back to normal,” he said. As Mallorca is known for hosting major sporting events, the destination hopes to tap into the sports tourism market.

“The island is working on a plan to implement sports tourism. With these large events being hosted, we want to welcome sports fans to our destination,” he said, without giving away any future sports tourism projects. He encouraged South Africans to include Mallorca in their bucket list.

“Mallorca is an attractive destination filled with heritage, mountains, beaches, good food and friendly people. Everyone should visit at least once in their life.”