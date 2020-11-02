How much it will cost you to wrap your luggage at these SA airports

Before the pandemic, most travellers would wrap their bags at the airport to safeguard it from theft.

The quick procedure was strongly encouraged at the airport as it not only prevented crimes but protected the bag from any damage during the journey.

With travelling resuming amid the pandemic, we ask: can you still bubble wrap your luggage at the airport and what would it cost?

IOL Travel found that the majority of the airports were wrapping travellers’ bags while some did not offer the service.

The cost varied from R80 to R90 per bag. With Covid-19, it may be a great idea to wrap your baggage as an added preventative while travelling.