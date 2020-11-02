How much it will cost you to wrap your luggage at these SA airports
Before the pandemic, most travellers would wrap their bags at the airport to safeguard it from theft.
The quick procedure was strongly encouraged at the airport as it not only prevented crimes but protected the bag from any damage during the journey.
With travelling resuming amid the pandemic, we ask: can you still bubble wrap your luggage at the airport and what would it cost?
IOL Travel found that the majority of the airports were wrapping travellers’ bags while some did not offer the service.
The cost varied from R80 to R90 per bag. With Covid-19, it may be a great idea to wrap your baggage as an added preventative while travelling.
We break down what these SA airports charge for wrapping your baggage:
King Shaka International Airport
The KZN airport charges R80 per bag.
Cape Town International Airport
As one of the busiest airports in the country, having welcomed a total of 75 373 domestic passenger arrivals at Cape Town International Airport for the first three weeks of October 2020, the airport offers a bag wrap service. The cost is R90 per bag.
O.R. Tambo International Airport
The Johannesburg based airport charges R90 per bag.
Lanseria International Airport
Like its other Gauteng run airport, Lanseria International Airport charges R90 per item.
Kimberley Airport
There is no service available.
Upington International Airport
There is no service available.
East London Airport
Known as one of Eastern Cape's busiest airports, East London Airport charges R90 per bag.
George Airport
George Airport is an airport located in George in the Western Cape. It charges R90 per bag.
Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport
Serving mostly travellers to Kruger National Park, travellers pay R60 for their hand luggage and R80 for larger suitcases and bags that are checked in.
Pietermaritzburg Airport
The small KZN airport charges R80 per item.
Skukuza Airport
There is no service available.
Polokwane International Airport
There is no service available.
Margate Airport
There is no service available.
Port Elizabeth International Airport and Bram Fischer International Airport
There was no answer when IOL Travel called these airports.