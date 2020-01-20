Johannesburg - Have you ever thought of how your bed sheet could change lives?
On Monday, thousands of learners at the Khayalami Primary school in Midrand, received brand new school shirts made from repurposed bed linen donated by Gauteng hotels.
Behind this initiative is Danolene Johannesen, who founded the non-profit organisation Royal Kidz in 2013. The NPO, which seeks to restore dignity to children from impoverished communities by providing school uniforms and shoes, launched the Sheets For Shirts project in Cape Town in 2018 and has now grown to Gauteng.
The school uniform shirts are made from high quality sheets sourced from eight Marriott International hotels in Gauteng.
“As these hotels replace their bed linen on a regular basis, we are delighted to donate sheets which can be converted into school shirts at the Restore SA workshop in Cape Town,“ says Josie Lyon, Vice President and Assistant Regional Counsel, Law Department, Marriott International, Middle East and Africa, who manages Marriott International’s involvement in the project. “A big thanks must go to our courier company who kindly transported the sheets from our Gauteng hotels to the workshop.