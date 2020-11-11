How SA’s hospitality industry can play a role in preventing possible second wave

With many destinations around the world facing a second wave of infections due to Covid-19, South Africa needs to be mindful to ensure that it doesn't follow suit. It is, however, concerning that large gatherings are still taking place, some that happen beyond the midnight curfew. As the country prepares for the upcoming holiday season, Emma Corder, Managing Director of industrial cleaning products manufacturer Industroclean, said the hospitality sector has a huge role to play in preventing or helping to curb the second wave. She said by adhering to the government regulations and general safety practices are just some of the ways to stop the spread of Covid-19. "The tourism industry, which is key contributor to the economy, is finally open for business with borders opened for business travellers and tourists from October. "Since only visitors from countries with low infection rates are now allowed to enter South Africa, it is doubtful that we will be welcoming the usual influx of tourists expected in the summer months.

"Therefore, one of the ways to minimise the spread of the virus is by enforcing the regulations under lockdown level 1 with a focus on cleaning and hygiene," she said.

Corder emphasised that the same level of care and attention to guest satisfaction afforded to international guests should be applied.

"The industry should continue to be driven by the concerns and expectations of guests and employees. They should, among others, assess and introduce controls in areas that may lead to close contact among employees, establish, where possible, physical barriers between workers, and between workers and hotel guests, and review cleaning practices for guest rooms such as increasing the frequency of washing linen and items such as pillows and duvets if you are not using protectors.

"Staff should also receive training on the additional layer of care required to minimise the spread of infections and ensure that regulations specific to this sector are enforced with due care," she advised.

Corder said that “by following the regulations the industry will not stop a second wave but will limit the spread in this sector.”