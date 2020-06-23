IATA's new interactive map: Check out the destinations opened for travel
With many countries opening its borders for travel following months of lockdown, it can be hard to keep up with which destination is allowing travellers entry.
Thankfully, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) created a free online interactive world map to provide travellers with the latest Covid-19 entry regulations by country.
The map relies on IATA’s Timatic database, which contains comprehensive information on documentation required for international travel. Timatic is updated more than 200 times per day to provide accurate travel restrictions specific to the current pandemic, based on one’s citizenship and country of residence.
To achieve its accuracy, Timatic partnered with airlines and forged bilateral relations with government agencies worldwide. Anish Chand, IATA’s Assistant Director, Timatic, said that the map will provide travellers with all the latest information they require for destinations around the world.
‘’As the aviation industry prepares to safely restart, travellers will need to know which countries’ borders are open and what health restrictions exist. Travellers can rely on Timatic for comprehensive and accurate information on travel during the pandemic,’’ he said.
‘’We support the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines to harmonise the measures to keep people safe while travelling and provide the confidence to open borders without quarantine measures. Timatic offering will be a vital tool for travellers who need easy access to accurate information on entry requirements,” said Chand.
In a recent survey commissioned by IATA regarding concerns people had about air travel post-Covid-19, more than 80% of travellers said they were concerned about potential quarantine restrictions as they are about actually catching the virus during travel.
View the map here.