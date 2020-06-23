IATA's new interactive map: Check out the destinations opened for travel

With many countries opening its borders for travel following months of lockdown, it can be hard to keep up with which destination is allowing travellers entry.

Thankfully, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) created a free online interactive world map to provide travellers with the latest Covid-19 entry regulations by country.

The map relies on IATA’s Timatic database, which contains comprehensive information on documentation required for international travel. Timatic is updated more than 200 times per day to provide accurate travel restrictions specific to the current pandemic, based on one’s citizenship and country of residence.

To achieve its accuracy, Timatic partnered with airlines and forged bilateral relations with government agencies worldwide. Anish Chand, IATA’s Assistant Director, Timatic, said that the map will provide travellers with all the latest information they require for destinations around the world.

‘’As the aviation industry prepares to safely restart, travellers will need to know which countries’ borders are open and what health restrictions exist. Travellers can rely on Timatic for comprehensive and accurate information on travel during the pandemic,’’ he said.