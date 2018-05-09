Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism members partners with UnionPay International to enhance tourism accessibility.

Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism and UnionPay International(UPI) announced thier colloboration at Africa’s Travel Indaba today. UPI is a subsidiary of China UnionPay focused on the growth and support of UnionPay’s global business. In partnership with more than 1800 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 168 countries and regions with issuance in 48 countries and regions.

Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism CEO Mandlakazi Skefile the achievement of this collaboration will enhance the accessibility of Nelson Mandela Bay to Chinese visitors.

“China has become one of South Africa’s core tourism markets, with visitor numbers growing by a remarkable 38% in 2016 to approximately 117,144 visitors a 10,000 a month,” said Skefile.

The two entities will sign a Strategic Memorandum of Understanding to jointly promote the acceptance of UnionPay cards, optimise the card-using environment and provide more convenient services to UnionPay cardholders visiting Nelson Mandela Bay.

Luping Zhang, General Manager of UnionPay International Africa said that formalising this important industry partnership will promote visitor numbers to Nelson Mandela Bay as this will enhance payment convenience alongside joint marketing initiatives.

In a statement released by Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism, it said that they will engage with local products and tourism stakeholders to offer packages and discounted rates for UnionPay cardholders. These packages will allow the destination and products to be incorporated into UnionPay’s global promotional campaigns.

It also stated that the themed marketing campaign “Fly to the World” of UnionPay International is offering discounts and privileges at various types of merchants, covering the whole process of tourists’ trips. Participating merchants include airport duty free shops, famous department stores and brand stores, car rentals, restaurants, cruises, tourist attractions and communication service providers.