Africa's Travel Indaba attracted more than 7000 visitors to Durban. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

The world has descended to Durban International Convention Centre for Africa's Travel Indaba. The event, pushed a week earlier due to the South African national elections, is one of the continent's leading and longest running travel trade show started in Durban on May 2. Yesterday, Minister of Tourism Derek Hanekom unveiled a 22 metre mural that celebrated the city of Durban and its people. The mural, a new fixture at the Durban International Convention Centre is ideal for travellers wanting to sneak a selfie or two.

He also launched Jurni, a first-of-its-kind Travel and Tourism Data Management Company.

Exhibitors showcased their product offerings- from luxury accommodation, bustling cities and adventure activities. In between all the Indaba action, visitors explored the streets of Durban, sampled the cuisine and learned some Proudly South African lingo.

Chief Convention Bureau Officer at South African Tourism, Amanda Kotze-Nhlapo, said the world needed to hear Africa's story.

“Africa and its people need to own their narrative. We need to take charge of our stories. If we tell our story, that's what they will hear. That way, we can shift the story from a continent that is struggling to one that is thriving,” she said. The event ends on May 4.

Exhibitors are busy showcasing Africa's offerings. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Travellers experiencing the digital side of tourism. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Africa's Travel Indaba showcases the widest variety of Southern Africa's best tourism products and attracts international buyers and media from across the world. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Hendrieta Mdluli showcases the cultural offerings of the province. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Londiwe Mngamu showcases Africa's vast offerings to guests. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)



