Travellers hoping for a local escape can plan an affordable holiday when they book during Sho’t Left Travel Week. Picture: Pexels.

Today, the Sho’t Left Travel Week date was announced at Africa’s Travel Indaba 2019, which is held at the Durban International Convention Centre. Held for one week, from September 23 - 29, locals will get a chance to enjoy domestic travel with a range of discounts.

Around 199 tourism businesses, including hotels and activity venues, have already registered to partner in this initiative.

The goal, which is to make tourism accessible for everyone, seems to have worked wonders.

Last year, around 325 trade partners, airlines, hotel groups and tour operators offered generous discounts to consumers. Around 51% of participants said they received enquiries, 84% would recommend participation and 92% of the total deals sold were for accommodation. Mashoto Mokgethi, Domestic Hub Head for South African Tourism, confirmed in a statement that was sent out that the Sho’t Left Travel Week catered to South African’s affordability challenge. She said this had been a big factor when locals considered travelling in and around South Africa.

“The campaign aims to encourage South Africans to travel and explore their own back yard. From beachfront destinations and under-water shark diving to world-class wild safaris and awe-inspiring culture, there’s something for everyone.”



