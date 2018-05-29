Despite Durban Beach Hotel under the auctioneer’s hammer on July 19, it is still business as usual. Picture: Supplied.

Even though this Durban beach hotel will come under the auctioneer’s hammer on July 19, it will be business as usual at one of the Grande Dames along the Golden Mile. Gavin Castleman, Chief Executive Officer of Gooderson Leisure, said while the owner of the property, Motsa Properties, had decided to sell the hotel building, a long term operating lease with the Gooderson hotel group remains in place and the hotel would continue to cater for both holiday and business travelers.

The hotel, which is within walking distance of Durban’s city centre, is close to Durban’s main tourist attractions, business district, shopping centres, restaurants and entertainment venues and remains popular with large numbers of repeat bookings.

The 3-star-property was built in 1959 and has 113 rooms, two restaurants and a cocktail bar.

Their restaurant, Pier 107, offers relaxed, family-friendly space with a large outdoor terrace overlooking the Indian Ocean and there is also an indoor breakfast dining facility El Cordoba which caters to hotel and conference guests.