Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber admit to joining mile high club

Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber have both confessed to having sex on planes. The 'Kardashians' star - who has four children with ex-husband Kanye West - appeared on the Rhode beauty founder's 'Who's In My Bathroom?' YouTube series, and during a drinking game called 'Truth or Shot', they were quick to quiz one another about being part of the so-called mile high club.

Kardashian asked Bieber: "Have you ever joined the mile high club?" The 26-year-old model - who is married to Justin Bieber - quickly replied: "Yes." Kardashian said: "Samesies."

But the SKIMS founder was shocked when Bieber said she already expected her answer. She said: "I was gonna say I don't even need to ask you that." Kardashian questioned: "Why don't you need to ask me that?"

Bieber replied: "You own a plane." The host's answer put Kardashian at ease because the 42-year-old reality star laughingly admitted she thought she was developing a reputation. She said: "I thought you were just saying like, 'Of course, you're a wh*re.'"

During the segment, Kardashian also admitted she preferred having "make-up sex" over "angry sex". She explained: "Isn't that like the best? Because it's like you missed each other, and you're passionate and you are making up." While the Hulu personality has been single since her romance with Pete Davidson came to an end, Kardashian admitted she's got a crush on someone else but refused to say who.

Asked by Bieber who her current celebrity crush is, Kardashian replied: "I almost want to take a drink because I kinda want it to come true." And Kardashian opted to take a shot of tequila instead of revealing his identity. Bieber said: "So, she has a crush she just doesn't want to say. "That's cute for you."

Kardashian admitted back in 2016 she'd had sex on a plane.