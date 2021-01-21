KLM cancels flights from South Africa to Amsterdam due to Dutch travel ban

KLM announced cancellations of flights from South Africa to Amsterdam due to Dutch travel ban. The cancellations come into effect from January 23, 2020, following the Dutch government imposing a flight ban effective from 23 January 2021 which bans all flights with passengers from South Africa, the UK and various countries in South America to the Netherlands due to continued Covid-19 safety concerns. "KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has therefore regretfully cancelled all flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Amsterdam in order to comply with the new regulation issued by the Dutch Government," the airline said in a statement. "KLM apologises for the inconvenience these cancellations cause their customers. “All passengers will be contacted and re-booked on alternative flights at no additional cost," the statement added.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said the airline was committed to working within the rules and regulations imposed during the pandemic.

IOL Travel recently reported that UAE airline Emirates has suspended flights to and from South Africa.

There will be no flights between South Africa and the United Arab Emirates from January 16 until January 28.

“Customers holding tickets with final destinations in South Africa from January 16 to January 28 will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin. “Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused,” the airline said.

Affected customers are urged to contact their travel agents or the Emirates contact centre for rebooking options.

Emirates operates flights to Dubai from Cape Town, King Shaka and OR Tambo international airports.