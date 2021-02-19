KLM to resume SA flights to Amsterdam

KLM South Africa has announced that with effect from February 23, 2021, the airline will be resuming flights from South Africa to Amsterdam with the following passengers on board, regardless of their final destination:

Dutch nationals

Schengen State and other EU residents

Dutch Antilles residents

Medical staff

Seafarers and Airline crew

The airline also confirmed that there has been no change to the requirements for entry into the Netherlands.

A negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to arrival/transit in the Netherlands, an antigen test taken no less than four hours before boarding, a completed health declaration and the 10-day self isolation period on arrival in the Netherlands is still required.

Passengers are reminded that the entry requirements of the country of final destination must still be adhered to.

There will be daily flights departing from Johannesburg, while Cape Town flights will be departing on a Monday, Friday and Sunday.