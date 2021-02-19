KLM to resume SA flights to Amsterdam
KLM South Africa has announced that with effect from February 23, 2021, the airline will be resuming flights from South Africa to Amsterdam with the following passengers on board, regardless of their final destination:
- Dutch nationals
- Schengen State and other EU residents
- Dutch Antilles residents
- Medical staff
- Seafarers and Airline crew
The airline also confirmed that there has been no change to the requirements for entry into the Netherlands.
A negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to arrival/transit in the Netherlands, an antigen test taken no less than four hours before boarding, a completed health declaration and the 10-day self isolation period on arrival in the Netherlands is still required.
Passengers are reminded that the entry requirements of the country of final destination must still be adhered to.
There will be daily flights departing from Johannesburg, while Cape Town flights will be departing on a Monday, Friday and Sunday.
Flight cancellations
KLM has added that it understands that passengers may be impacted at any time before or during their journey due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.
It is for this reason that the airline has adopted commercial measures which permit the postponement or cancellation of a passenger’s trip without charge and without proof until December 31, 2021.
Passengers can request a travel voucher for future travel or request a full refund should the need arise.
Travel requirements for all countries can be checked at: klm.traveldoc.aero.