Kulula's R499 sale fails to impress as customers complain about technical errors

Kulula held a R499 flash sale this week, but judging by the unimpressed travellers, things took off with a shaky start. Comair said on Monday that it had opened bookings for domestic British Airways flights ahead of a planned resumption of services from December 9. In September Comair, which operates British Airways and low-cost carrier kulula.com in South Africa but has been under business rescue, said it would hopefully begin flying again in December if creditors and shareholders accepted and adopted a plan which involved cutting about 400 jobs. Glenn Orsmond, representing the Comair Rescue Consortium, said with reservations for the British Airways’ flights open, the company was now able to offer bookings on a considerably expanded schedule. “As well as giving customers the choice of booking on either of our airline brands and a greater range of competitive fares, they now also have the option of booking in business class,” Orsmond said in a statement.

It seems that their flash sale was a way to give back to loyal customers, but it left many frustrated while trying to take advantage of the offer.

Some online users complained about technical errors when they tried to book.

User @rwheuer7777 posted: "your website is consistently giving error to do payments! We have tried making 5 bookings today with no luck. Good luck flying with us. #covid.” (sic)

User @Bullet8214 posted: “Well fix your website cant complete a booking since last night” (sic)

The online booking complaints prompted the airline to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Another user @RiedwaanJacobs posted: “The minute you log in with @Vitality_SA you only see the option flying to OR TAMBO. What a hoax!!! If I don't log in then I can fly elsewhere.” (sic)

User @thaps_seane did not mince his words - claiming that he regrets booking with the airline.

“They don't care whatsoever about their #customers,” he tweeted. “They can't help me with just a mere simple change to my booking I #regret booking my #flight with them,” he said. (sic)

The sale has since ended.