Travellers from all over the world will participate in this year's 93rd Comrades Marathon. Picture: Rogan Ward.

KwaZulu-Natal will host thousands of local and international guests for this years 93rd Comrades Marathon this Sunday, June 10. More than 21 000 runners will participate in the world’s biggest and oldest ultra-marathon that will end at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Among the runners will include 1 430 international participants and 554 from the rest of Africa.

A survey conducted by Tourism KwaZulu-Natal last year revealed that the province

was recommended as a tourist destination for its vast attractions, beach and diverse culture.

TKZN’s Acting CEO, Phindile Makwakwa said the destination KwaZulu-Natal was ready to ensure that runners and spectators have a world class experience.

“Besides being a top tourist destination, visitors also cited KZN as a favourite family destination, a beautiful province with friendly people and good weather. We have lots to offer including many sporting events.

“KwaZulu-Natal has a well-established history of rich cultural landscapes and a wide range of its finest destination roots. Its appeal ranges from safaris, beaches, good cuisine and diaspora tourism. Comrades visitors are urged to take advantage on what’s on offer,” she said.

Tourism KZN has been working closely with the CMA to attract more international runners to the marathon.

According to the Comrades Marathon Association, there was going to be an economic boost of up to R700 million this year.

“Our vision is to grow Comrades into a bona fide international event and increase the number of international participants. We believe that this marathon can stand head and shoulder with the likes New York Marathon, the London Marathon and Gold Coast Marathon in Australia,” Makwakwa said.